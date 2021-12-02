ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states

By Yacob Reyes
Axios
 1 day ago
Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state...

Comments / 48

Mark Paynic
15h ago

There is no way they gene sequence all of the tests. The PCR test certainly doesn't distinguish variants let alone give an accurate result.

9
Guest
23h ago

Confirm Propaganda to Keep the hoax going and Jab as many people as possible for Depopulation Goal!

23
Chris Castro
14h ago

there have been zero deaths world wide from this variant but the government wants to keep everyone in fear

7
