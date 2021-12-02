Lyft names Elaine Paul as CFO

The company that owns Tinder will pay $441 million to the popular dating app's founders to settle a dispute over the valuation of stock options, documents showed Wednesday. The suit filed in New York in 2018 contended that Tinder owner Match Group, and its then parent firm InterActiveCorp, schemed to dramatically drive down the value of stock options and then eliminate them altogether. Co-creators Sean Rad, Justin Mateen and Jonathan Badeen alleged Match and IAC relied on bogus figures to arrive at a valuation of $3 billion in 2017 -- when Tinder was actually worth more than four times that. Created in 2012, Tinder now has more than 10 million paying users who can quickly scroll through possible romantic matches, and then swipe left or right to signal interest.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO