Colorado confirms case of omicron variant

By Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

DENVER (AP) – Colorado became the third U.S. state to detect a case of the omicron variant in a woman who had recently traveled to Africa, state health officials announced Thursday.

The Colorado case comes after two other confirmed omicron variant cases were found in California and Minnesota .

Minnesota man tests positive for omicron after visiting NY for convention

Officials in Colorado detected the new case in a woman who is a resident of Arapahoe County, an area just east of Denver.

She recently traveled to Africa as a tourist, the state health department said in a statement.

First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says

The woman is fully vaccinated, but had not received her booster shot yet, they said.

She is experiencing mild symptoms, health officials said. The woman’s close contacts in Colorado have tested negative, they said.

