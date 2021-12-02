Star Gazing: What Your Faves Wore To Kick Off Holiday Season 2021

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo Lights were switched on for another holiday season on Monday. It’s the 31st year of the Zoo Lights tradition. Two million LED lights cover 80 acres across the zoo. Tickets can only be purchased online. (credit: Denver Zoo) Zoo Lights run through Jan. 2, not including Thanksgiving or Christmas Day, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Visitors can most likely get a view of tigers, camels, horses and most of the pachyderms. The Tropical Discovery building, which is enclosed, will also be open to view fish, frogs, capybaras and sloths. (credit: CBS) Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 3 and up, and free for children 2 and under, although children 2 years and younger will still require a ticket that can be booked online.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO