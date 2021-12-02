ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Amazon's Cyber Week Sale: Best Deals on Fitness Trackers

By Nicole Bustamante‍
ETOnline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon's Cyber Week Sale is going strong and the deals do not disappoint! The annual mega-sale has discounts on everything you can think of from celebrity favorites, like this facial oil loved by Lizzo to trendy athleisure. Winter snuck up on all of us, so if you’re feeling...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Consumer Reports.org

Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Watches, Fitness Trackers, and Other Wearables

If you’re looking for the proverbial gift that keeps on giving all year long, consider a smartwatch or fitness tracker. Today’s models are great at collecting basic exercise information like heart rate and step counts. And trackers are increasingly adding functions, like sleep tracking and even EKG monitoring, that make them useful outside the gym. Smartwatches take things a step further, allowing you to take phone calls and answer e-mail, Dick Tracy-style.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Best Buy Black Friday Deals Start This Week: Here's What You Can Get

Black Friday may be more than a week away, but Best Buy's deals officially begin on Nov. 19. The store is promising thousands of deals online and in stores. If you're braving the crowds, Best Buy stores open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on Nov. 19, and will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Check out the full holiday in-store schedule below:
SHOPPING
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Top picks from early Black Friday deals from Macy’s — including 50% off beauty products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Beauty must-haves, enticing cologne, household items and more — you don’t have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to grab awesome discounted products at Macy’s. The popular retailer is already gearing up for the official beginning of the holiday shopping season with deep discounts […]
MAKEUP
Digital Trends

Which tablet should you buy on Cyber Monday 2021?

The best Cyber Monday deals you can get when it comes to tablets are typically for Amazon Fire Tablets and Kindles. Amazon discounts its Fire HD, Fire HD Kids Edition, and most of the Kindle lineup by as much as 50% on Cyber Monday. Even in the weeks leading up to the shopping holiday, you could buy a 2019 Fire HD 10 Tablet for $74.99, which is half of the regular price of $149.99. In addition to Amazon tablets, you can find some of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals from other brands like Samsung, Apple, and even lesser-known names like onn.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Fitness Trackers#Apple Watches#Fitbit Premium#The Fitbit Versa 3
CNET

Black Friday deals for 2021: Best deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target and more so far

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday is drawing closer and the big sales have already started at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy. Every major retailer has started publishing lists of what you can expect to see on sale once the virtual and physical doors open. In many cases the sales are labeled as Black Friday offers, so you won't have to work too hard to find them. As the seasonal chaos grows, we'll keep scouring the internet in search of the best Black Friday deals so you don't have to. Expect this page to be updated frequently, as we'll keep adding to it as more offers appear.
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 returns to $87 in Cyber Monday deal

Walmart Cyber Monday deals start now with massive discounts on Chromebooks in tow. As part of the sale, you can nab the Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $87 shipped. That's $113 off its $199 list price and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this laptop. In also one the...
COMPUTERS
moneysavingmom.com

Marika Leggings as low as $10 shipped! (Reg. $60-$70!)

Through tonight, you can get some HOT deals on Marika Leggings as a special Cyber Monday deal!. They’re offering an extra 60% off their sale styles of leggings, with many styles priced at $24.99-$26.99 — making them as low as $10 shipped after extra discount!. They also have over 25...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Telegraph

The best iPad and tablet Black Friday deals so far in the early 2021 sales

Tablets such as the iPad fit the gap between smartphone and laptop. They're a popular choice for those who don’t feel the need to splash their cash on the latest tech upgrades, and they've become increasingly powerful in recent years. Black Friday offers hefty discounts across hundreds of devices, so it’s an excellent time to shop.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

iPad pro Cyber Monday deal 2021: Get £50 off the ‘fastest and most powerful’ Apple tablet

Cyber Monday 2021 is here and retailers including the likes of Amazon, Argos and John Lewis & Partners have continued to offer a huge range of savings on big-ticket items, across everything from TVs, laptops and gaming to mattresses, home appliances and clothing. If it’s a tablet you’re after, you’ll know that they are expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream videos as well as coupling up as a laptop. Follow live: The best Cyber...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

The Best Buy Cyber Monday sale is well worth catching

You still have a few days to take advantage of some of the best prices of the year. Best Buy isn’t wasting any time after Black Friday, launching its Cyber Monday sale earlier today. If you haven’t found what you’re after among this year’s deals yet then there’s a good chance you’ll get lucky here, as there are big discounts on everything from laptops and Chromebooks to iPhones and TVs.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy