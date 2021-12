General Motors CEO Mary Barra has been included in the Financial Times‘ list of the 25 Most Influential Women of 2021. Barra’s profile for the Financial Times list was written by Citi Group CEO Jane Fraser, who has worked alongside Barra through their mutual participation in the Business Roundtable, a nonprofit lobbyist association that Barra will chair for a two-year term starting on January 1st, 2022. In her profile, Fraser said Barra is “a true icon of business,” that has ” led GM through tremendous challenges and change,” throughout her tenure as CEO.

