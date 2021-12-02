CapStar Financial Holdings (CSTR) Announces Chairman Succession Plan

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BRDU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “BRD U” beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “BRD” and “BRD WS,” respectively.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO