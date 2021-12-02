ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CapStar Financial Holdings (CSTR) Announces Chairman Succession Plan

 4 days ago

CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), today announced its Board of Directors elected James S. Turner, Jr. to succeed Dennis C. Bottorff as non-executive Chairman, following the April 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

BMO Financial Group (BMO) Announces 22.5M Share Buyback Plan

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) today announced its intention, subject to the approval of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (Canada), to purchase for cancellation up to 22.5 million of its common shares through a normal course issuer bid.
MARKETS
Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $30 Million Underwritten Public Offering

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) ("AEI" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering ("the Offering") totaling $30 million in gross proceeds or $34.5 million in gross proceeds, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full. The offering consists of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), at a price to the public of $0.60 per Share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price of $0.599 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.001 per share.
BUSINESS
LexinFintech (LX) Announces Planned $10M Share Purchase by Insiders

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform in China, today announced that members of its senior management have informed the Company that they planned to use their personal funds to purchase the Company's American depository shares (the "ADSs"), and some purchases had been made in the past few days. Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Wenjie Xiao, President Jared Yi Wu, Chief Financial Officer Sunny Rui Sun, Chief Financing Cooperation Officer Kris Qian Qiao, Chief Human Resource Officer Shirley Yunwen Yang and Chief Marketing Officer Jason Ming Zhao, the members intend to continue the purchase to up to US$10 million worth of the ADSs within the next six months, pursuant and subject to applicable laws and the Company's securities trading policy.
BUSINESS
Form 4 RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL For: Dec 01 Filed by: REILLY PAUL C

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
Genius Sports Group (GENI) Announces 282K Insider Share Purchase by Management and Board Members

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) ("Genius Sports" or the "Company"), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announces the purchase of common stock on the open market by individual members of the Company's Board of Directors ("Director"), as follows.
MARKETS
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Announces Retirement of Chairman David Phillips

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today that David Phillips, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will retire from the Board of Directors and not seek re-election when his term ends in January 2022. The Board of Directors will elect a new chair when Mr. Phillips' term expires and will not replace the vacated seat, which will reduce the number of directors to eight.
BUSINESS
Noblis Announces CFO Retirement, Succession Plan

Noblis Senior Vice President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Treasurer Mark Simione plans to retire July 8, 2022. “As one of the first executives to help establish Noblis in 1996, my tenure with the company has been an incredible journey,” he said. “I’m honored to have helped build and lead in such a phenomenal organization and team.”
BUSINESS
First American Financial (FAF) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 2.8% Yield

First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record.
STOCKS
Alliance Global Partners Starts Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) at Buy

Alliance Global Partners initiates coverage on Neuroone Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: NMTC).
MARKETS
Form 4 OSHKOSH CORP For: Dec 01 Filed by: Cortina Ignacio A

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (BRDU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BRDU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "BRD U" beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "BRD" and "BRD WS," respectively.
MARKETS
Form 4 Honest Company, Inc. For: Dec 01 Filed by: Liew Jeremy

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
BUSINESS
Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Announces Strategic Plan for New Energy Vehicles

Kaixin Auto Holdings ("Kaixin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KXIN) today officially released its new energy vehicle strategic plan. The plan contains three key components. The Company will quickly expand its new energy vehicle team and start with developing medium-sized commercial new energy vehicles for intra-city and inter-city logistics applications in the initial stage. The production and sales target for the three-year period in 2022-2025 is set at 50,000 new energy vehicles. Kaixin will accelerate the goal of becoming a leading new energy vehicle company through mergers and acquisitions.
ECONOMY
Results of EssilorLuxottica’s mandatory public offer for GrandVision shares

Results of EssilorLuxottica's mandatory public offer for GrandVision shares. • Acceptance Period ended 3 December 2021 (at 17:40 hours CET) • 13.06% of the Shares have been tendered under the offer.
BUSINESS
Rocketpad IDO Launchpad to Be Launched, Aims to Be the Pioneer of Cardano Based Decentralized Fundraising Platform

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2021) - Rocketpad team is pleased to announce the launch of its IDO Launchpad. Rocketpad allows Cardano's large community to pool resources to support high-growth initiatives with high potential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Form 4 AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. For: Dec 01 Filed by: Larson Luke

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Securities disposed represent securities sold on the open market to settle the reporting person's tax liability incident...
MARKETS
Form 4 InnovAge Holding Corp. For: Dec 01 Filed by: BLAIR PATRICK T

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
Laureate Education (LAUR) Declares $0.58 Special Dividend; 5.7% Yield

Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) declared a special dividend of $0.58 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 28, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 13, 2021.
EDUCATION
Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBIP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, or $0.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021.
STOCKS

