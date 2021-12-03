ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale, TX

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Produced 466 Bitcoins in November; Provides Operational Updates

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), an industry leader in Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining and hosting, announces monthly BTC production and operations updates for November 2021, including a further increase in estimated self-mining hash rate...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
investing.com

Litecoin Community Join Bitrise, While Bitcoin Plunges 20%

Litecoin Community Join Bitrise, While Bitcoin Plunges 20%. Attractive token investors Rewards. Innovative and investor rewarding token economics. One of the highly potent DeFi project. The last few days have not been good for most crypto investors, especially those that invested in Bitcoin. The value of Bitcoin plunged 20%, but...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Is Bitcoin Officially in Bear Territory? Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Analyzes State of BTC After Deep Pullback

A widely followed crypto strategist and trader is looking at the state of Bitcoin to determine whether the largest crypto asset by market cap has crossed bear territory. Hours before the deep crypto pullback, analyst Michaël van de Poppe told his 518,000 Twitter followers that he was expecting Bitcoin to correct hard and leave an impression that the bull market is over.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Coinbase vs Exodus: Which is a Better Crypto Wallet?

Web-based wallets allow you to store, send, and receive cryptocurrency without the need for a physical device. It is effective and reasonably trustworthy, but its security issues. Some cryptocurrency exchanges have their wallets, such as Coinbase. In general, if you wish to keep a significant amount of money in digital...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Rockdale, TX
Local
Texas Business
State
Colorado State
Rockdale, TX
Business
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin focused Fintech Firm Blockstream Reports that Recent BTC Price Correction Is One of 2021’s Mildest

Blockstream‘s report, dated December 3, 2021, notes that Fidelity has established a new BTC ETF in Canada, while GS is considering BTC lending. As mentioned in the report, VanEck has filed for a mining ETF, while former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears to be pivoting to BTC. Notably, India has drafted new cryptocurrency regulations, and a Korean Exchange head recently called for crypto integration, meanwhile, Paraguay is considering legalizing BTC mining.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Blockchains need to move toward standards for interoperable asset transfers

Cross-chain asset transfer has been around for several years. The concept developed almost as soon as multiple blockchains were developed and began to gain adoption. In its initial application, the transfers focused on swaps between the chain’s native assets and tokens, which led later to several decentralized exchanges. While exchange of assets has its utility, pure transfer and movement of assets and other data easily across blockchains without changing their identities is just as important, and is becoming more frequent.
MARKETS
investing.com

Ethereum ‘about to go parabolic’ against Bitcoin as analysts weigh BTC bear case

Ethereum ‘about to go parabolic’ against Bitcoin as analysts weigh BTC bear case. Blockchains need to move toward standards for interoperable asset transfers By Cointelegraph - Dec 04, 2021. Cross-chain asset transfer has been around for several years. The concept developed almost as soon as multiple blockchains were developed and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Riot Blockchain Lrb#466 Bitcoins#Streetinsider Premium#Riot Blockchain#Btc#Company#Whinstone Us Inc#Exahash
The Financially Independent Millennial

Top 20 cryptocurrencies in 2022 to invest in

With more than 10K of digital currencies, we can see a wide range of options to choose from for investment. With several popular Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, ETH, XRP and others, we can see many more names in this list to invest in the market. Experienced investors in digital currencies are well aware of the fact about how these coins work. It may help people in the right way. Here we will be dealing with the list of worthy digital currencies, which can prove the right choice for your investment.
investing.com

Kelly Strategic Management files for Ethereum futures ETF with SEC

Barely three months after VanEck and ProShares suddenly withdrew their ETH futures ETF applications Denver-based investment firm Kelly Strategic Management has gone ahead to file for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) offering exposure to Ethereum (ETH) futures contracts. The Kelly Ethereum Ether Strategy ETF intends to invest in cash-settled Ether futures...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (BRDU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BRDU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “BRD U” beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “BRD” and “BRD WS,” respectively.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Metaverse-related cryptocurrencies like Axie Infinity and Decentraland are up 37,000% this year, crushing bitcoin and other altcoins

A bucket of metaverse-related cryptocurrencies is up 37,000% this year, Macro Hive data show. The bucket includes Axie Infinity, a play-to-earn platform, and Decentraland, where players can buy digital land. Coins related to smart contracts rallied 2,355% this year, and DeFi coins jumped 548%. Bitcoin rose just 97%. Metaverse-related cryptocurrencies...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Whale Moves $875M Bitcoin On-Chain

An anonymous Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale has transferred $875 million worth of BTC to an unknown wallet. What Happened: On Wednesday, blockchain tracker Whale Alert revealed that 15,075 BTC worth $875,910,389 was transferred from one unidentified wallet to another. As per the transaction details, the transfer took place for a...
MARKETS
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – Facebook to Allow More Crypto Ads, Plan B Says Bitcoin Will Hit $100k, Terra Overtakes Shiba, BoA Says Metaverse Is Massive Opportunity, Katana Now Second-Largest DEX

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Will Allow More Crypto Advertising, Jack Dorsey Rebrands Square, Changes Name to Block Inc. Bitcoin Update: PlanB Makes New Prediction, Fidelity Moves Bitcoin ETF to Canada, User Loses $50 Million. Altcoin Update: Terra Overtakes Shiba Inu, Filecoin’s Computing Power Declines. BoA: The Metaverse Is a Massive Opportunity, $106...
MARKETS
d1softballnews.com

Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Axie Infinity

The price of Bitcoin continues to collide with two important higher resistances. The Bitcoin bulls are looking to break $ 58.372 on the 4-hour chart and eclipse $ 59,262 to leave the current range behind. The 4-hour BTC / USD chart below from Issaxlj shows full short-term Bitcoin price levels....
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Monster-Sized Bitcoin Whale Transfers: Blockchain Parser Catches Significant Amounts of ‘Cold BTC’ Moved to Active Exchanges

Two days ago on November 30, the price of bitcoin (BTC) tapped a high that day reaching $59,250 per unit, but it has since dropped close to 5% in value to just above the $56K region. Onchain statistics indicate that whales and long-term holders (LTHs) have been spending over the last month and blockchain parsers have witnessed enormous movements in recent days.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy