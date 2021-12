The popular Avenue of Lights in Sac City’s Chautauqua Park is only a few weeks away from opening. The festive displays are lit nightly from the first weekend in December through the New Year’s holiday. While many people and businesses have been anxiously waiting to get their festive displays set up along the route, Sac City Chamber Main Street notes today (Sunday) is the first day they are ready for decorations to be installed. The Avenue of Lights has been a popular destination for fans of Christmas lights and displays for years. Payment is not required to drive through the illuminated path, but they do have a donation box set up for individuals interested in supporting the Sac City Chamber Main Street in expanding the Avenue of Lights for future years.

SAC CITY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO