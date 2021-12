Las Vegas-based Galaxy Gaming announced today that Cheryl Kondra has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective December 2, 2021. Ms. Kondra currently serves as Vice President of Internal Audit at Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. Prior to Tractor Supply, she had an extensive career in gaming, having served as the VP of Internal Audit and Chief Compliance Officer at Pinnacle Entertainment and as the Chief Audit Executive at Caesars Entertainment, among other positions. Throughout her more than 20-year career in the gaming industry, she built strong teams to address the many audit, compliance, regulatory and legal issues impacting companies in the gaming sector.

GAMBLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO