Financial Reports

Enfusion, Inc (ENFN) Reports Q3 Net Income of $3.3M

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Dole plc (DOLE) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c; Offers Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.60. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Reports Q3 EPS of RMB 0.33

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported Q3 EPS of RMB0.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at RMB1.68 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) PT Lowered to $200 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi lowered the price target on Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) to $200.00 (from $340.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Declares $0.105 Quarterly Dividend; 6.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE: SOI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.105 per share, or $0.42 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BMO Financial Group (BMO) Reports Q4 EPS of CAD $3.33

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO) reported Q4 EPS of CAD $3.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$6.57 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on BMO Financial Group (BMO) click...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) Declares $1.00 Special Dividend; 6.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021, with an ex-dividend...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Big Lots Q3 Earnings

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Big Lots beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $42,000,000.00 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

CSB Bancorp (CSBB) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend; 3.2% Yield

CSB Bancorp (OTC: CSBB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, or $1.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 6, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 3.2 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PepsiCo (PEP) Raises Quarterly Dividend 5.4% to $1.075; 2.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.075 per share, or $4.3 annualized. This is a 5.4% increase from the prior dividend of $1.02. The dividend will be...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Monro, Inc (MNRO) Declares $.26 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Monro, Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) declared a quarterly dividend of $.26 per share, or $1.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Raises Estimates on Olaplex Inc (OLPX) on Expanded Ulta Deal

BofA Securities analyst Jonathan Keypour reiterated a Buy rating and $37.00 price target on Olaplex Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) after raising ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cingulate Inc (CING) Announces 3.57M Unit IPO at $6-$8/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ: CING) announces 3,571,428 unit IPO at $6-$8 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of our common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of our common stock.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (LAXXU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ: LAXXU), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a British Virgin Islands business company and led by Chief Executive Officer, Meng Dong (James) Tan, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share, one redeemable warrant, and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of an ordinary share. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase purchase one-half (1/2) of one ordinary share, and each ten rights entitle the holder thereof to receive one ordinary share. The exercise price of the warrants is $11.50 per full share. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market, (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “LAXXU” beginning on November 22, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares, warrants and rights will be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “LAX,” “LAXXW,” and “LAXXR,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The offering is expected to close on November 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ameren Corp (AEE) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, or $2.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 8, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JOANN Inc (JOAN) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

JOANN Inc (NASDAQ: JOAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.73, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $611 million versus the consensus estimate of $619.58 million. JOANN’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Wade Miquelon, stated: “Our business continues to demonstrate strong top and...
STOCKS

