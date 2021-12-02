ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Saniona Chairman J. Donald deBethizy and CEO Rami Levin, as well as additional members of the board and management, purchase Saniona shares in the open market

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that the Chairman and the CEO, as well as additional members of the Board of Directors and executive management...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Santhera to Host Investor Conference Call — Looking Ahead to 2022

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pratteln, Switzerland, December 6, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is pleased to invite investors, shareholders, media representatives and interested parties to join a conference call on December 8, 2021 at 15:00 CET. In a moderated session, senior executives from Santhera will reflect on recent developments and discuss upcoming milestones as well as expectations ahead of 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
StreetInsider.com

Saniona AB’s Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced the composition of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022. Pursuant to the instruction and charter for the Nomination Committee adopted...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wxxinews.org

Paychex CEO Marty Mucci takes on additional role as chairman

There are some corporate changes at the top for Paychex. Marty Mucci, who has been president and CEO since 2010, will now take on the additional role of chairman of the board. He succeeds the founder of the company, Tom Golisano, who will remain on the board as a director of the company.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Change of Share Capital

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today that an application has been made to the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for 1,675,350 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to be admitted on or around 9 December 2021, subject to the approval of the CSE and AQSE. These are to be issued to a consultant who has exercised their option in relation to G' shares in a subsidiary company.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Regencell Bioscience Holdings (RGC) Announces $1.1M Share Purchase by CEO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) announced that Yat-Gai Au, the Company’s Chairman & CEO, made Ordinary Share purchases of Regencell (“Ordinary Shares”) totaling $1,125,807. As per the Schedule 13D filed with the SEC on November 22,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Open Market#Nasdaq Stockholm#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium#Sanion#The Board Of Directors#Prader Willi Syndrome#Ionbase
StreetInsider.com

Rocketpad IDO Launchpad to Be Launched, Aims to Be the Pioneer of Cardano Based Decentralized Fundraising Platform

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2021) - Rocketpad team is pleased to announce the launch of its IDO Launchpad. Rocketpad allows Cardano's large community to pool resources to support high-growth initiatives with high potential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StreetInsider.com

Bavarian Nordic Reports Positive Topline Phase 2 Results for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bavarian Nordic’s non-adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2 (100μg), demonstrated a strong boosting effect, increasing the existing levels of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies against the Wuhan variant by 2-40-fold depending on the initial levels of antibodies. The large boosting...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. For: Dec 01 Filed by: Isner Joshua

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
StreetInsider.com

LexinFintech (LX) Announces Planned $10M Share Purchase by Insiders

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform in China, today announced that members of its senior management have informed the Company that they planned to use their personal funds to purchase the Company’s American depository shares (the “ADSs”), and some purchases had been made in the past few days. Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Wenjie Xiao, President Jared Yi Wu, Chief Financial Officer Sunny Rui Sun, Chief Financing Cooperation Officer Kris Qian Qiao, Chief Human Resource Officer Shirley Yunwen Yang and Chief Marketing Officer Jason Ming Zhao, the members intend to continue the purchase to up to US$10 million worth of the ADSs within the next six months, pursuant and subject to applicable laws and the Company’s securities trading policy.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 BlackRock TCP Capital For: Nov 30 Filed by: Williams Karyn Leigh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Karyn L. Williams...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (BRDU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BRDU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “BRD U” beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “BRD” and “BRD WS,” respectively.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

American Express Global Business Travel confirms $5.3 billion merger deal with SPAC Apollo Strategic Growth

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), which is 50% owned by AmEx, confirmed that it will go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that values the combined company at $5.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that a deal was near. The merger will provide $1.2 billion in gross proceeds, including $335 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Zoom Video Communications Inc. , Sabre Corp. and Apollo Global...
TRAVEL
Deadline

Disney Board Member Susan Arnold To Succeed Bob Iger As Chairman Upon His Exit From Company

Disney is replacing Bob Iger, who will soon wrap up his decades-long tenure at the company, with Susan Arnold as chairman of the board. The move takes effect when Iger formally exits on December 31. Arnold has been a member of the board for 14 years. Iger, who passed the CEO baton to Bob Chapek in February 2020 and announced his plan to leave the company, had been board chair since 2012. In addition to her role on the Disney board, Arnold has had career stints as an exec at investment firm The Carlyle Group as well as at Procter & Gamble....
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy