Ulta Salon (ULTA) Stock Up 6% on Q3 Beat and Raised 2021 Guidance

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.96.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO