Ulta Salon (ULTA) Stock Up 6% on Q3 Beat and Raised 2021 Guidance

 4 days ago

Ulta Salon (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares were trading more than 6% higher after-hours...

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.96.
This Dividend Stock Is a Smoking Deal

Philip Morris International is trading at the same share price as in 2012. But the company is as strong as ever and pays a great dividend. The stock is a bargain, but investors should monitor currency exchange rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Ulta Beauty Delivers Record $2 Billion In Sales For Q3

Ulta Beauty third quarter earnings (Q3) delivered a record performance with sales up 28.6% over last year totaling $2 billion. Net profits for Q3 grew 188% and represent 10.8% of total sales as compared to last year’s 4.8%. The strong performance was partly attributed to the higher margins that the company has been able to achieve this year. In Q3, margins were 40% compared to the same period last year at 35%. Dave Kimbell, CEO of Ulta Beauty stated, “This strong third quarter performance reflects the strength and resiliency of the Beauty category, the power of the Ulta Beauty differentiated model, and the impact of our winning culture and team.”
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) reported Q3 EPS of $1.68, $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of $1.53. Revenue for the quarter came in at $381.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $359.95 million.
Genesco (NYSE: GCO) reported Q3 EPS of $2.36, $1.07 better than the analyst estimate of $1.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $601 million versus the consensus estimate of $575.57 million.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported Q3 EPS of RMB0.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at RMB1.68 billion.
BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO) reported Q4 EPS of CAD $3.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$6.57 billion.
