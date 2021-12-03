ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Synaptics (SYNA) Completes Acquisition of DSP Group, Updates Current Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Synaptics Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of DSP Group, a leading global provider of voice processing and wireless chipset solutions, for an aggregate purchase...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $30 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) ("AEI" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering ("the Offering") totaling $30 million in gross proceeds or $34.5 million in gross proceeds, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full. The offering consists of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), at a price to the public of $0.60 per Share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price of $0.599 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.001 per share.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Verizon Communications (VZ) Completes Acquisition of TracFone

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today Verizon Communications (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of TracFone Wireless, Inc. and TracFone’s family of brands, bringing the leading premium and value wireless brands together on the leading wireless network. The addition of TracFone’s brands to Verizon’s portfolio of brands will provide more U.S. consumers seeking value wireless plans with improved experiences and enhanced services on America’s most reliable network. Customers will benefit from more choices and features, including fixed wireless residential broadband solutions, new device technology, expanded 5G access, a continued commitment to Lifeline services and more international calling and roaming options.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Plug Power (PLUG) Completes Acquisition of Applied Cryo Technologies

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, completed the acquisition of Applied Cryo Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of technology, equipment and services for the transportation, storage and distribution of liquefied hydrogen and other cryogenic gases, following the definitive agreement announced on October 14, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Change of Share Capital

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today that an application has been made to the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for 1,675,350 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to be admitted on or around 9 December 2021, subject to the approval of the CSE and AQSE. These are to be issued to a consultant who has exercised their option in relation to G' shares in a subsidiary company.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dsp Group#Synaptics Incorporated#Libor#Syna#Updates Current Guidance#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Ai#Smartvoice#Ule#Voip#Business Outlook Updateas
StreetInsider.com

Intermedia Cloud Communications (INTM) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Intermedia Cloud Communications (NASDAQ: INTM) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We provide a leading, proprietary cloud-based communications and collaboration platform, purpose-built for our extensive and expanding network of...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Third Point Has Stake in Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A), Urges Separation Into Two - DJ

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Daniel Loeb's Third Point has taken a large stake in Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) and is urging it to separate into two companies, according to Dow Jones, citing people familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Benzinga

AMD Vs. Nvidia: Which Chipmaker Is Poised To End 2021 With Better Returns?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) are among the best performing large-cap tech stocks thus far this year. Laser-like focus on their product roadmap and execution has been the recipe behind the rewards the companies are reaping. Nvidia Vs. AMD: How Year-to-date Performance Stacks Up Nvidia has...
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Stocks This Week: Buy Applied Materials And Thermo Electron

Market forecasting has been difficult recently. The S&P corrected in a time interval that has traditionally been bullish. The coming week has been weak seasonally. Scanning the USA indices, we see that the best performer has been the NY Composite which has risen almost 54% of the time compared to the weakest performer, the Dow Jones Transport index which has been up only about 35% of the time.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

UBS Group Downgrades DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Neutral

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Synopsys Stock (SNPS): $400 Price Target From DA Davidson

The shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) have received a price target of $400 from DA Davidson. These are the details. The shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) have received a price target of $400 from DA Davidson. And DA Davidson analyst Thomas Diffely increased the price target on Synopsys from $335 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
Phone Arena

When will the global chip shortage end? Industry executives weigh in

One of the biggest tech stories of this year has been the global chip shortage. The pandemic, of course, is largely responsible for this issue. When COVID first reared its ugly head, automakers figured that sales would be negatively impacted and decided to cancel orders that they made with their chip suppliers.
TECHNOLOGY
pulse2.com

Microsoft Stock (MSFT): $375 Price Target From Global Equities Research

The shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently received a price target of $375 from Global Equities Research. These are the details. The shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently received a price target of $375 from Global Equities Research. And Global Equities Research analyst Trip Chowdhry maintained an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy