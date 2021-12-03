Synaptics (SYNA) Completes Acquisition of DSP Group, Updates Current Guidance

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO