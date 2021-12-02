SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria Fire Department is investigating a suspicious fire on Thursday.

At around 7:39 a.m., Santa Maria fire responded to reports of a fire at the 1200 block of West McCoy Lane in Santa Maria.

Firefighters arrived and found a small fire in the alleyway outside of a door near a business.

Firefighters had to cut open the door and were able to extinguish the fire.

There were no major damages to the business.

The fire is under investigation.

The post Santa Maria Fire Department investigating suspicious fire appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .