The Kia Sportage is not only one of the brand's best-selling models in the US but also its longest-running nameplate. The 2023 model arrives with bolder styling and it's undergone quite a growth spurt as well, being over seven inches longer than the previous model. Now, the Sportage Hybrid is here. It will offer shoppers in this segment a particularly efficient option and an alternative to the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid. The Sportage Hybrid is also more powerful than the gas-only model revealed previously. As far as sensible purchases go, the Sportage Hybrid ranks up there with the best.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO