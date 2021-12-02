ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son seals latest Premier League win for Spurs under Conte

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min’s goal at the end of a sweeping counterattack sealed Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Brentford on Thursday, leaving Antonio Conte unbeaten in three Premier League games in charge of the London team. Son played a part in the 13th-minute opener, supplying the cross...

