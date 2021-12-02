JLL Hires Broker From Eastdil Secured To Co-Lead D.C. Multifamily Investment Sales Team

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, announced the sale of The Jameson at the Bluffs, a 387-unit multifamily asset in Fort Worth, Texas. “Positioned within the Samuels Avenue historic neighborhood, The Jameson at the Bluffs is one of only five newly constructed assets in intown Fort Worth with surface parking,” said Drew Kile, IPA senior managing director. Kile and IPA’s Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope, Taylor Hill, Michael Ware and Jeffrey Kindorf represented the seller, StoneHawk Capital Partners, and procured the buyer, Buchanan Street Partners. “The Jameson was one of the final new construction assets available for sale in the intown Fort Worth market, which drove a very competitive process,” added Tumminello. “This specific submarket will be supported by the retail growth and improving demographics of the surrounding neighborhood for years to come.”

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO