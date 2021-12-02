ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JLL Hires Broker From Eastdil Secured To Co-Lead D.C. Multifamily Investment Sales Team

By Jacob Wallace, Bisnow Washington, D.C.
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JLL has hired a new broker to help lead its D.C. capital markets team. Bret Thompson will join JLL as a senior director in its D.C. office after spending five years as a vice president at Eastdil Secured, the firm announced Wednesday. Thompson will work alongside Senior...

