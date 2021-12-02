ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Driver steals school bus in Brooklyn, crashes into multiple cars; suspect taken into NYPD custody

By Aliza Chasan
 1 day ago

BROOKLYN —- A driver stole a school bus in Brooklyn on Thursday and crashed into a number of vehicles, police said.

A 911 call came in around 2:30 p.m. for the stolen bus. Officers with the NYPD’s 75th precinct responded.

No children were on the bus at the time.

Video posted to TikTok shows the smoking bus hit several cars on a crowded street, severely damaging them, as NYPD officers chased the vehicle. Pieces of damaged cars were left littered across the street.

The bus crashed at 1738 East New York Avenue, then continued to Atlantic and Georgia Avenues where the bus gave out, police said. In, total the bus crashed into approximately seven vehicles.

A suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Officials have not yet released additional information.

