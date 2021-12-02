ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big SPAC Deal Grab Sinks on Trading Debut

crowdfundinsider.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab, an Asian delivery firm and Fintech, traded on the Nasdaq today as part of a SPAC deal that raised gross proceeds of USD $4.5 billion in the largest-ever U.S. public market debut by a Southeast Asian company. The value of the deal was pegged at around $40 billion – the...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

