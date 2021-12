NFTrade, a decentralized cross-chain NFT marketplace, aggregator, and platform, is releasing the first ever cross-chain NFT launchpad for Initial NFT Offerings (INOs). NFTrade, the largest NFT marketplace on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Avalanche, has released the details of their cross-chain NFT launchpad. This intuitive platform facilitates the initial launch of metaverse and gaming NFTs to end users at the lowest possible public price. Unlike other NFT launchpads, NFTrade is compatible across a variety of different networks, so on top of being decentralized, NFTrade can offer one of the most accessible and transparent NFT launchpads to hit the market, available on any native blockchain networks integrated into the platform (Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and Avalanche).

