The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department will hold a free walk in clinic to test residents for HIV today in recognition of World AIDS Day. The clinic will be in Lawrence from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then again from 1 to 4 p.m. World AIDS Day takes place on December 1st every year. It’s an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died. More than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS related illnesses. The clinic in Van Buren County will be at the health department office on South Street. There will also be a free HIV testing clinic at the department’s office in Dowagiac on Thursday. No appointment is needed for either.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO