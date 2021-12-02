$316 million contract awarded to BAE Systems

The St. Clair County Public Building Commission (PBC) on Nov. 22 approved the selection of Avports, LLC, to provide aircraft rescue and firefighting, airport operations and security services for MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. The approved five-year contract for the work – collectively referred to as ARFF services – totals just under $1.1 million per year. Virginia-based Avports was selected out of a group of four bidders who were vying for the contract, including the incumbent, Pro-Tec Fire Service, Ltd., of Wisconsin, which had held the contract since the airport opened.

