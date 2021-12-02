ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

$316 million contract awarded to BAE Systems

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - BAE Systems has been awarded a $316 million contract to deliver hardened military GPS modules to the US Department of Defense and its allies. The award builds on a May 2021 $325...

www.kcrg.com

