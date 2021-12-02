ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Golden Globes Nominations Announcement Set For Dec. 13

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association will announce nominations for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 13, pushing forward with the show despite the lack of a broadcast partner. Back in May, with the organization facing criticism for its...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
imdb.com

After a Year of Change, the 2022 Golden Globes Have a Mountain of Content to Climb

Just days before the 78th annual Golden Globes earlier this year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. (HFPA) — the organization behind those awards — came under public scrutiny for its lack of diversity and inclusion among its membership, as well as the ethics around the lavish trips and events members would accept as part of visiting sets and attending press conferences.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

SAG Preview: With The Golden Globes On Ice, Will SAG & Critics Choice Nominations Write Oscar’s New Script?

For the past several years I have written a variation of this column that almost always pairs an analysis of potential SAG Awards and Golden Globe nominees, as well as throwing in some speculation about the way winds are blowing with the often very predictive Critics Choice Awards (I am a member). All three of these groups traffic in movie and television categories and can be right more often than they are wrong. They also serve as kind of a roadmap for Oscar voters, whose chance to fill out their ballots comes much later down the line in the seemingly...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Grammy nominations to be announced after sweeping changes

The Recording Academy will announce nominees for its 64th Grammy Awards on Tuesday morning, but it’ll be the first year selections have been made after some sweeping changes. The academy earlier this year ditched anonymous selection committees and now allows its more than 11,000 voters to chose nominees in certain...
ENTERTAINMENT
dallassun.com

Scarlett Johansson teases which role she wants to pursue next

Washington [US], November 20 (ANI): Oscar-nominated actor Scarlett Johansson recently revealed which role and film genre has on her mind nowadays. 'The Black Widow' star became the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 18. During a media interaction, the star revealed to...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride. The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Ted Sarandos
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Finally Breaks Silence On Lady Gaga Dating Rumors & Steamy Oscar Performance

The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman poses for daring bedroom snaps as she flaunts her abs

Nicole Kidman went all out on Wednesday and she and her husband Keith Urban headed to the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. For the fun night out, the 54-year-old chose an incredible Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello one-shoulder black dress that flashed her abs and featured a very high leg slit.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Naacp Image Awards#Diversity And Inclusion#Awards Ceremony#Cbsla#Nbc#Hfpa#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#City News Service
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Netflix
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

Sandra Bullock Reveals If She and Keanu Reeves Were Ever More Than Friends

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have starred in two blockbuster films together, cementing their status as a powerful onscreen duo. For over two decades, the pair have been photographed together and share nothing but kind things about each other with the public. Naturally, fans have always wondered if they actually ever took their relationship to the next level. Sandra has finally revealed the truth about their connection.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Here's What Critics Are Saying About Lady Gaga's 'House of Gucci' Performance

Lady Gaga could be gunning for another Academy Award with her upcoming film House of Gucci, if early reaction from fans and critics is any indication. The pop superstar stars as Patrizia Reggiani in the biographical crime drama opposite Adam Driver, who portrays Reggiani's ex-husband and Italian fashion house mogul Maurizio Gucci. Early reactions from critics who've seen the film -- including Rolling Stone's David Fear, who tweeted, "It is absolutely criminal how good of an actress Gaga is" -- could point to more awards in her future. Gaga won her first Oscar in 2018 for best original song alongside her co-writers of the Billboard Hot 100-topping Bradley Cooper duet "Shallow" from A Star Is Born; she was also nominated for best actress that year.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy