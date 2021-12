The New York Giants have fired a coach after their 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night. On Tuesday, the team announced they had fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after less than two years on the job. The Giants offense has struggled this year, averaging 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the NFL. Last year, the offense ranked 31st in the league, averaging 17.5 points per game.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO