2 drivers charged in deadly Memorial Day crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Two drivers facing aggravated vehicular homicide charges in connection to a deadly three-vehicle crash on Memorial Day are both out of jail.

Taylor Adkins, 20, faces two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and three counts of OVI. Michael Taylor Sr., 31, faces four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and a single OVI charge.

Adkins is accused of driving out from a driveway in the 2400 block of East Main Street when Taylor ended up hitting her vehicle sending it spinning across the road. Adkins’ vehicle eventually was hit by a motorcycle carrying two people, according to a Springfield Police crash report.

Paul Harwood Jr., 46, and Jennifer Wright, 43, both of Springfield, were thrown from the motorcycle. Wright and Harwood were taken to area hospitals where they died from their injuries.

Adkins was under the influence of marijuana and Taylor was under the influence of amphetamines and another drug, according to blood test results included in the report.

The crash report showed Taylor was driving an estimated 50 mph when he first crashed into Adkins’ vehicle.

A 2-year-old girl who was a passenger in Adkins’ vehicle was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with potential injuries after the crash.

It’s not immediately clear when Adkins and Taylor are due back in court.

