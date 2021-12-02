ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Trending Penguins Players: Jake Guentzel is the bright spot right now

By PensBurgh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are bumping the weekly Trending Penguins Players a day early this week, so let us get to it. It was...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

With Sidney Crosby back, Jake Guentzel has rediscovered his scoring touch

TORONTO — The dust was still settling following another first-round postseason flameout, when Penguins star forward Jake Guentzel stepped up to the microphone and let down his guard. Blowing the six-game series to the Islanders was a disappointment for every player. And for Guentzel, one of the most prolific postseason...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

3 Things Penguins Did Right, 3 Things to Improve After Trip

Three wins get you three notes of praise. The Pittsburgh Penguins cleansed their palet against the Montreal Canadiens, stifled the talented Toronto Maple Leafs, and outplayed the heavier Winnipeg Jets. The Penguins outscored their Canadian opponents 11-1 in the three-game road trip and have a few reasons to feel good.
NHL
The Citizens Voice

Patient Reinke seizes spot among Penguins D corps

Players and coaches talk all the time about what it takes to “be a pro.” Part of that is always being ready to step into a new role — even if it seems like opportunity isn’t close to knocking. The first month of the season was an exercise in just...
NHL
Person
Jake Guentzel
PensBurgh

Trending Penguins Players: The Tristan Jarry and Evan Rodrigues show

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had the right process for much of the season. They just needed to start getting the results. To start getting the results, they needed to get a consistent lineup of their players. They have the lineup and players, the process has remained in place, and now the results are starting to follow.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins forward Jake Guentzel seeing more goals and goaltender collisions

Entering Wednesday’s home game against the Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel was on a career-best five-game goal-scoring streak. Such a surge allowed him to become the team’s leader in goals (eight) and points (15) this season. He is also is one of the team’s leaders in penalty minutes...
NHL
PensBurgh

Recap: Star light, star bright. McDavid sinks Penguins

Same lines, lineup and goalie for the Penguins as the previous game. Early on, it’s the Brian Dumoulin-Kris Letang pair against Connor McDavid, which means that Marcus Pettersson-John Marino are seeing a lot of the little old, NHL leading scorer with 20G+20A in 20 games, Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers open...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jake Guentzel's hat trick leads Penguins past Canucks

Entering Saturday, the Penguins, in the midst of a three-game losing streak, were struggling to find consistent scoring. So, they shook up their lines a bit. Namely, their bottom three lines all underwent alterations. Danton Heinen was promoted to the second line. Kasperi Kapanen was demoted to the third line....
NHL
#The Penguins#Montreal#Trending Penguins Players
canucksarmy.com

3 major bright spots for the Vancouver Canucks so far this season

It’s not particularly fun to be someone who’s invested in the Canucks right now. The team has been a train wreck on the ice, but like most things in life, it’s still possible to find bright spots in an otherwise toxic situation. With the quarter mark of the season fast...
NHL
defendingbigd.com

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Is Jake Oettinger The Future, Or Is He The Right Now?

The Dallas Stars’ current logjam in net is a seemingly never-ending spring of features, analysis pieces, and hot sports opinions. But that doesn’t make the issue any less important – especially when a putative prospect like Jake Oettinger is making a case for a full-time job with the big team.
NHL
detroitlions.com

O'HARA: Lions' run game a bright spot for offense

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda has learned that his job isn't over after he has watched D'Andre Swift break through one of the big holes Cabinda helped create for a long gain. There can be more work to do before Swift finishes the run. "Every single time he gets past...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Penguins’ buyer has the right stuff

When the words “Pittsburgh Penguins” and “sold” appear together in a news headline, local hockey fans experience a Pavlovian panic. They remember former BlackBerry executive Jim Balsillie’s giddy 2006 visit to the Mellon Arena’s press box after he signed a letter of intent to buy the team as he salivated over his new toy and was, well, less than candid about his ambition to relocate the franchise to Hamilton, Ontario.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Islanders Bright Spots In a Pretty Grim November

To say that the recent month was bad for the New York Islanders is an understatement. The team is currently on an eight-game losing streak which started with a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild and dealing with a plethora of injuries to key players on the roster as well as a Covid-19 outbreak within the roster that resulted in the final two games of November being postponed.
NHL
Benzinga

LeBron James Now Owns Part Of The Pittsburgh Penguins

NBA star LeBron James has played for three NBA teams and has had $1 billion in career earnings including salary and endorsements. He can now add another title to his resume: National Hockey League (NHL) team owner. What Happened: A rumored deal between the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL and...
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Flyers Are What They Are Right Now

Yesterday, Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher called an impromptu press conference to address the state of the team, and let’s just say it wasn’t exactly what the fan base wanted to hear. In his final answer before ending the press conference, Fletcher was asked about what his message to the fan base is right now, and he responded by saying the Flyers “Are what [they] are right now”. Well, thank you for stating the obvious Mr. Fletcher. And what this hockey team is right now is a 6 losses in a row, 7th place in the Metro, 27th power play ranking, bad professional ice hockey team. That is what they are right now, and it’s up to the GM of the team to find a way to fix it. Now, in fairness, it’s also the responsibility of Alain Vigneault, the rest of the coaches, and the players as well. It doesn’t fall entirely on Fletcher, but the acceptance of the team being what it is right now is unacceptable.
NHL
clnsmedia.com

Brad Marchand is Bruins MVP Right Now & What is Jake DeBrusk’s Trade Value?

Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports is joined by Marina Maher of Barstool Sports to discuss Brad Marchand carrying the Bruins to a win over the Canucks. As fun as Marchand’s performance was, Boston can’t always rely on the top line carrying the team. A bit of Marchand breaking news drops midway through recording, so Evan and Marina react to it. They also talk about Jake DeBrusk’s trade value and if he could actually get the Bruins anything significant in a deal.
NHL

