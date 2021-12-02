Trending Penguins Players: Jake Guentzel is the bright spot right now

Yesterday, Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher called an impromptu press conference to address the state of the team, and let’s just say it wasn’t exactly what the fan base wanted to hear. In his final answer before ending the press conference, Fletcher was asked about what his message to the fan base is right now, and he responded by saying the Flyers “Are what [they] are right now”. Well, thank you for stating the obvious Mr. Fletcher. And what this hockey team is right now is a 6 losses in a row, 7th place in the Metro, 27th power play ranking, bad professional ice hockey team. That is what they are right now, and it’s up to the GM of the team to find a way to fix it. Now, in fairness, it’s also the responsibility of Alain Vigneault, the rest of the coaches, and the players as well. It doesn’t fall entirely on Fletcher, but the acceptance of the team being what it is right now is unacceptable.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO