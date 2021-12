A win is a win is a win is a win. Happy Hanukkah, Jets fans. You got yourself a victory. It was quite ugly, but Jets wins are very hard to come by this year, this decade and this lifestyle. So just cherish every one you can get at this point – even if it’s against a Texans team that is just flat out terrible. It took a herculean effort from the defense and the run game to make up for Zach Wilson’s woes, but the rookie QB made some throws when he needed to and the Jets improved to 3-8 on the season.

