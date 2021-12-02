Six String Society’s Pianotastic project

According to a November 20 online message posted by pop-punk rockers Local Natives, “We covered a few songs for and were in last night’s episode of The Shrink Next Door streaming on Apple TV+. To celebrate, we’ve released a new EP of ‘80s covers, three of which are in The Shrink Next Door, all of which are streaming everywhere. A special cassette version is available this Friday at independent record stores for Record Store Day.” The band is seen on the show performing three ‘80s covers at the PEN Gala, where Ike (Paul Rudd) uses Marty’s (Will Ferrell) money to buy expensive auction items for charity. The band also appears as extras in a bidding scene. “Thank you [director] Michael Showalter for inviting us into your ‘80s dream world and getting us to cover Michael McDonald. Getting to watch legends Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd film in person was incredible, let alone be alongside them in a couple scenes.” The Music from the PEN Gala 1983 EP features songs made famous by Roxy Music, Gerry Rafferty, Michael McDonald, and 10cc.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO