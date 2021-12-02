ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Six String Society’s Pianotastic project

San Diego weekly Reader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth County concert impresario Kenneth Rexrode had zero experience in the music business when he was approached nearly ten years ago by a local country-music singer. “His name was Tony Suraci, and he wanted me to help produce an ‘outlaw country’ show. That idea eventually evolved into The Highwaymen,” a tribute...

www.sandiegoreader.com

San Diego weekly Reader

Half-baked tracks with organic music quality

According to a November 20 online message posted by pop-punk rockers Local Natives, “We covered a few songs for and were in last night’s episode of The Shrink Next Door streaming on Apple TV+. To celebrate, we’ve released a new EP of ‘80s covers, three of which are in The Shrink Next Door, all of which are streaming everywhere. A special cassette version is available this Friday at independent record stores for Record Store Day.” The band is seen on the show performing three ‘80s covers at the PEN Gala, where Ike (Paul Rudd) uses Marty’s (Will Ferrell) money to buy expensive auction items for charity. The band also appears as extras in a bidding scene. “Thank you [director] Michael Showalter for inviting us into your ‘80s dream world and getting us to cover Michael McDonald. Getting to watch legends Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd film in person was incredible, let alone be alongside them in a couple scenes.” The Music from the PEN Gala 1983 EP features songs made famous by Roxy Music, Gerry Rafferty, Michael McDonald, and 10cc.
News Channel 3-12

Tata Vega and Pockets to appear Saturday night at TRAP benefit at the Lobero

SANTA BARBARA, Calif-The Rhythmic Arts Project, known as TRAP, is drumming up interest in its annual benefit at the Lobero Theatre. The concert includes a who's who of musicians including award winning singer Tata Vega. Vega is one of the singers profiled in the Academy Award winning documentary "20 Feet from Stardom." "I am going The post Tata Vega and Pockets to appear Saturday night at TRAP benefit at the Lobero appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
Fellow Singer/Songwriters and Friends Remember and Mourn The Loss of Country Music Legend Stonewall Jackson

Country music legend Stonewall Jackson passed away early Saturday at age 89 after a prolonged battle with vascular dementia. Some of Jackson's hits included "Life To Go," penned by the late, great George Jones, "Smoke Along the Track," "B.J. the D.J.," and "Waterloo," which later became his signature song. Over his career, Stonewall landed 44 singles on the Billboard country chart. His 1971 Recorded Live at the Grand Ole Opry was the first "live" album ever recorded at Nashville's 'Mother Church of Country Music', the Ryman Auditorium. The late Porter Wagoner would introduce Stonewall on his show by saying he came to the Opry "with a heart full of love and a sack full of songs."
The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
Martha Stewart confirms she has a boyfriend

Martha Stewart is off the market. The business mogul is currently in a relationship, though she wouldn’t reveal any additional details during her Thursday night interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” as reported by People. “No,” she told host Andy Cohen, before clarifying, “I shouldn’t say no. I mean yes,...
Elvis Presley Biopic: See First Look at Actor Playing the King

Fans of the King of Rock and Roll can finally get a look as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Actor” Austin Butler brings Elvis Presley back to life on the big screen. Butler stars in the upcoming biopic film directed by Baz Luhrmann (“The Great Gatsby,” “Romeo + Juliet,” and “Moulin Rouge!”). Luhrmann just shared the first look at some of the footage from the currently unnamed movie.
10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
The Rolling Stones’ 8 Greatest Hits

In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
Martha De Laurentiis Dies: ‘Hannibal’ And ‘Red Dragon’ Producer Was 67

Martha De Laurentiis, an American film and TV producer and wife of Dino De Laurentiis, died early in the morning of December 4 after a long battle with cancer. “My mother was both a warm, generous, optimistic soul – my father always referred to her as his ‘sunshine’ – and a fierce protector,” her daughter Dina De Laurentiis told Deadline today. “A treasured wife, mother, and grandmother, and a friend who touched so many, as well as a nurturer – and protector – of creative people on the movies and television she loved. She put family first, but got up every...
Remembering 'Schoolhouse Rock!' Songwriter Dave Frishberg

Frishberg was a prolific jazz composer, lyricist, and vocalist, best known for his songs on the series 'Schoolhouse Rock!,' such as "I'm Just a Bill." He died Nov. 17 at age 88. Many of his songs were witty, including "I'm Hip" and "My Attorney Bernie." But he also wrote beautiful ballads, like "Heart's Desire" and "You are There." Frishberg came to the 'Fresh Air' studio in 1998 to play some of his songs and talk about them.
Newport String Project Winter Concert will celebrate the solstice & seasons

On December 11th at 2 pm, the Newport String Quartet will be returning to the Newport Art Museum to present an afternoon of chamber music. For this concert, the Newport String Quartet says that selections evoke themes of hope, lightness and darkness, the solstice and changing seasons. Join Newport String...
San Diego weekly Reader

Blue Line trolley to Nobel Drive to Poki One N Half

Talking about the new Blue Line. We’re zinging up where no trolley has gone before. New stations with unknown names like “Tecolote Road,” (Turns out “Tecolote” means “owl” in Nahuatl) and “Clairemont Drive.”. Place. 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive, Suite #109, San Diego. And right where the in-spiring Mormon temple...
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego – city of shame, University Avenue, roommates from hell, writers write about moms

I walked outside to the storage door. I pushed on the door and opened it. I saw the rope around John’s neck and John’s face looking at me. I screamed and ran into the house and called Jennifer to come right away. Then I called 911 and told them my roommate had hung himself. The voice at 911 asked me if John was still warm. I said I wasn’t going to touch him.
