One Dead in Walker County Tractor-Trailer Wreck

A woman has been arrested after an infant was found abandoned at the Northport Walmart, while police are still actively looking for the child's mother. Northport Police were first alerted to to the abandoned infant on Thursday, December 2 at 8:31 p.m. When officers arrived at the Walmart at 5710 McFarland Boulevard, they discovered a 4-and-a-half-month girl in the care of Walmart employees inside the store near the jewelry department.

NORTHPORT, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO