Timur Bekmambetov To Create Stan Lee Horror Cinematic Universe

By Claire Epting
 1 day ago
Timur Bekmambetov (Wanted, Night Watch) and his production company Bazelevs are teaming up with ZQ Entertainment to bring Stan Lee’s horror works to the screen. The first two entries in the new cinematic universe will be Sawbones and Carnival of Killers, with Lee’s POW! Entertainment executive producing. Kevin Kölsch and Dennis...

