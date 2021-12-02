Timur Bekmambetov To Create Stan Lee Horror Cinematic Universe

The graphic novel Alliances: Orphans, written by Stan Lee, Luke Lieberman and Ryan Silbert, will be showcased at a panel today at 5:30pm PT at San Diego Comic-Con’s “Special Edition.” Lieberman, Silbert and artist Bill Sienkiewicz will be on hand to discuss Alliances: Orphans and provide a first look. Alliances: Orphans is the first original graphic novel in the expanding Stan Lee Alliances universe, and is the first story to be written by Alliances co-creators Silbert and Lieberman. Alliances; Orphans features a prologue co-written by Stan Lee. Sienkiewicz did the cover art and first chapter for the graphic novel. Artist Szymon Kudranski illustrates the Alliances: Orphans original material written by Luke Lieberman and Ryan Silbert, all set in the Alliances Universe. Alliances: Orphans will be published by Dynamite Entertainment (“The Boys”) under the Figment imprint from Ryan Silbert’s Origin Story and Luke Lieberman’ Magik Doom. Dynamite was founded in 2004 and is home to several best-selling comic book titles and properties, including The Boys, The Shadow, Red Sonja, Warlord of Mars, Bionic Man, and A Game of Thrones.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO