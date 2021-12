Volunteer Burke is accepting nominations from the community for the 2022 North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. The awards program, created by the Office of the Governor in 1979, recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Through the years, the award has been bestowed on thousands of North Carolinians who have shown concern and compassion for their neighbors by volunteering in their local community.

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO