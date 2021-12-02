ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IOC reacts to WTA suspending tournaments in China over Peng Shuai case

By DZEVAD MESIC
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) claimed they held a second video call with Peng Shuai to again confirm that she is safe and well. Peng went missing in China after accusing a former vice premier of sexual assault. The IOC held a 30-minute video call with Peng 10 days...

