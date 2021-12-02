ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, NY

Franklin County declares emergency as COVID-19 cases soar

North Country Public Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin County has declared a state of emergency, effective 4pm Thursday, due to "the high risk of the spread of the COVID 19 virus." In...

www.northcountrypublicradio.org

Comments / 8

David Sammataro
3d ago

how's that most vaccinated state working out??? meanwhile WIDE OPEN Florida is best in nation

Reply(2)
6
Related
13 WHAM

NY Covid State of Emergency now in effect

A State of Emergency for New York State is in effect as of Friday morning. Governor Hochul declared the order ahead of potential Covid spikes this winter, due to the already circulating Delta variant, and now- the Omicron variant. The order will allow the state health department to limit non-essential...
ROCHESTER, NY
987thecoast.com

LOCAL NUMBERS SOARING: CAPE REPORTS 67 NEW CASES OF COVID-19

The number of coronavirus cases continues to climb rapidly in Cape May County. The County reported 67 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours. Cape May County now has 417 residential cases of the virus. Lower Township has 108 cases, Middle Township, 94, and Ocean City, 53.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, NY
Government
Franklin County, NY
Health
County
Franklin County, NY
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Franklin Co. under state of emergency again

The Franklin County Board of Legislators has once again declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to attract state attention and resources. Board Chairman Donald Dabiew said this state of emergency won’t include mandates for businesses or schools. It’s purely intended to flag the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Local lawmakers issue state of emergency and incentives for county workers

MALONE — Due to an increasingly high number of COVID-19 cases, a declaration of a State of Emergency within the jurisdiction of Franklin County went into effect Thursday morning during a county Board of Legislatures meeting. Chair of the Legislature, Donald Dabiew under the recommendation of the Board declared that...
MALONE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Covid 19#Wash Hands#New Years Day#Covid
suncommunitynews.com

Essex Center resident and Peru employee among latest COVID deaths

ELIZABETHTOWN | Among the most recent COVID-19 deaths in Essex and Clinton counties was an elderly resident of the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing and a longtime Town of Peru employee. Essex County Department of Health announced the passing there Monday, Nov. 29, saying “The decedent was a fully...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
THE DAILY STAR

Three more COVID deaths reported locally

Three more Otsego County residents have died from COVID-19. The deaths were included in a Monday, Nov. 29, update on the Otsego County Department of Health website. The county's COVID death toll is now 86. The report said there were 190 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized....
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Times Union

Active COVID-19 cases triple in Ulster County

Active cases of COVID-19 have tripled in Ulster County since Halloween, bringing the county caseload to its highest level since April 2021, when vaccines began rolling out widely. Hospitalizations in the county, meanwhile, have more than quadrupled, up from 6 hospitalizations in October to 26 today. Officials are concerned these numbers will increase after Thanksgiving travels and group celebrations.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Citizen Online

Cayuga County eclipses 10,000 COVID-19 cases

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 141 new COVID-19 cases over the previous five days, an amount that pushed total cases for the pandemic to more than 10,000. In its situational update issued Monday, the department said total cases of the coronavirus are now at 10,031 since March 18, 2020. By comparison, according to the state Department of Health, Cayuga County has had 2,044 laboratory-confirmed flu cases dating back to the 2017-18 flu season.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
J.M. Lesinski

State of Emergency Declared in New York State

A shot of the 198 Highway in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As news of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grow, New York state has officially responded. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency yesterday, with the projected length of the state of emergency to last until January 15, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy