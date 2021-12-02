Franklin County declares emergency as COVID-19 cases soar

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 141 new COVID-19 cases over the previous five days, an amount that pushed total cases for the pandemic to more than 10,000. In its situational update issued Monday, the department said total cases of the coronavirus are now at 10,031 since March 18, 2020. By comparison, according to the state Department of Health, Cayuga County has had 2,044 laboratory-confirmed flu cases dating back to the 2017-18 flu season.

