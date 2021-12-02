ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt wins first super-G of World Cup season

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt won the opening men’s World Cup super-G at Beaver Creek, Colorado on Thursday, picking up where he left off last season. Odermatt, winner of the final World Cup...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
batonrougenews.net

Gold medalist athlete, 24, dies 2 weeks after contracting Covid

A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vail Daily

CMC alpine ski team ramps up for the 2021-22 season

As hundreds of the world’s top alpine ski racers from the United States, Europe, New Zealand and beyond have descended on Copper Mountain for pre-season training during the last month, members of the Colorado Mountain College Alpine Ski Team have been training right alongside them. For CMC head coach Scott...
VAIL, CO
The Associated Press

Jackson wins 4th World Cup speedskating title of season

KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Erin Jackson won her fourth World Cup speedskating gold medal of the season Friday, taking the 500 meters on home ice at the Utah Olympic Oval. Skating in front of family and friends, the 29-year-old American finished in 36.809 seconds, breaking the American record of 36.90 set by Heather Richardson in a World Cup meet at the oval in 2013.
KEARNS, UT
thestreamable.com

Ski and Snowboard Live Brings FIS Alpine Ski World Cup to American Streamers

Sports media company Infront is partnering with sports OTT specialists StreamAMG to launch a new direct-to-consumer service, Ski and Snowboard Live, that will provide a premium experience for snow sports fans. Now, American audiences can access live streams from international events like FIS Alpine, Snowboard, Freestyle Ski, and the Cross...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Sportsnet.ca

Canada's alpine ski World Cup returns to Lake Louise

World Cup alpine ski racing returns to Canada after a pandemic hiatus with something extra. A third race joins the men's downhill and super-G in Lake Louise, Alta., that traditionally open the international speed season. The first of two downhills is Friday in the Banff National Park ski resort west...
SPORTS
104.1 WIKY

Alpine skiing-Snowstorm wipes out first Alpine World Cup downhill

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (Reuters) – Heavy snowfall forced the cancellation of the opening men’s Alpine Ski World Cup downhill on Friday. The World Cup speed season got off to a sputtering start with final training on the Lake Louise track also cancelled on Thursday due to warm temperatures. It marked...
SPORTS
Vail Daily

U.S. Women’s Alpine prepares for World Cup on home soil

How appropriate that a day after Thanksgiving, the theme during Friday’s press conference heading into this weekend’s 2021 HomeLight Killington Alpine World Cup was family. The next stop on the FIS Women’s Alpine ski World Cup starts Saturday in Killington, Vermont with the giant slalom at 8 a.m. and continues...
VAIL, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Sander
Person
Broderick Thompson
Person
Matthias Mayer
NBC Sports

Alpine skiing World Cup giant slalom in Killington canceled

An Alpine skiing World Cup women’s giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, was canceled due to high winds after nine racers went in the first run on Saturday. The first nine skied in difficult conditions, with wind speed listed at one time at 30 miles per hour, whipping snow and poor visibility.
KILLINGTON, VT
wsau.com

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ties Stenmark’s World Cup record with slalom win

(Reuters) – American Mikaela Shiffrin tied the all-time mark for World Cup wins in a single discipline when she beat Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova to capture her 46th slalom victory on Sunday in Killington, Vermont. Shiffrin trailed reigning overall World Cup champion Vlhova by 0.20 seconds after the first run but...
KILLINGTON, VT
104.1 WIKY

Alpine skiing-Double Olympic champion Mayer wins Lake Louise downhill

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (Reuters) – Austrian double Olympic gold medalist Matthias Mayer won the opening downhill race of the men’s World Cup season in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Saturday ahead of compatriot Vincent Kriechmayr and Switzerland’s Beat Feuz. Mayer, competing a day after the first downhill race of the week...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpine Skiing#Super G#First World#Reuters#Swiss#Canadian
KEYT

World Cup super-G called off in Canada due to too much snow

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — A World Cup men’s super-G race in Canada was canceled Sunday because of too much snow in Lake Louise. Friday’s downhill at Banff National Park also was canceled because of too much snow. Matthias Mayer of Austria won Saturday’s downhill at the ski resort west of Calgary. The canceled downhill has been added to the program for the next World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colorado, starting Friday. Meanwhile, the world governing body of skiing said that of 10 people involved in the race weekend who initially tested positive for COVID-19, nine were determined to be false positives.
CYCLING
kfgo.com

Alpine skiing-Lake Louise super-G cancelled as weather disrupts speed events

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (Reuters) – The first alpine skiing World Cup super-G of the season was cancelled on Sunday as snow and high temperatures wrecked havoc with the opening speed races on the calendar. The world’s top speed skiers were left idling in the Canadian Rockies for much of the...
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

World Cup skiers get quarantine exemptions for Swiss races

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Quarantine exemptions were given Thursday to hundreds of people arriving in Switzerland from Canada so women’s World Cup ski races can go ahead next week. The International Ski Federation said the canton of Graubünden “granted participants exceptional entry into Switzerland” for the races on Dec....
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy