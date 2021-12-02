Firefighters knock down small blaze at New London restaurant

Firefighters at the scene of a fire Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at The Green Room restaurant and bar on Bank Street in New London, work in the backdoor area of the building from Blinman Street. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

New London — A fire at The Green Room shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday was put down quickly by firefighters.

No one was injured. According to New London Fire Department Chief Thomas Curcio, there was a small fire in the back of the 345 Bank St. restaurant that went through a door opening and down into the basement.

"We're just clearing up right now," Curcio said about 4:15 p.m. "There was minor damage to the building, and they should be able to remain open tonight."

The cause of the fire was carelessly discarded smoking materials, he said later Thursday night.

Several firetrucks, including at least one ladder truck from Waterford, and two ambulances were on scene just after 4 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters could be seen cutting into a wall just inside the back door of the restaurant, which opens on Blinman Street.

Bank Street was shut down from Howard Street to Eugene O'Neill Drive but reopened about 4:30 p.m., Curcio said.

Staff at the restaurant confirmed it was open for business Thursday evening.

Day Staff Photographer Dana Jensen contributed to this report.