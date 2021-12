An after-school program for immigrant and refugee students is expanding to a second site as those populations grow in Charlotte. OurBRIDGE for Kids is opening a site for up to 50 middle school students at Methodist Home Recreation Center on Shamrock Road. That’s just a few blocks down the street from the Aldersgate site in east Charlotte, which will continue to host 100 K-5 students.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO