ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Officially removed from IR

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Lawrence (foot) was activated from IR on Thursday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports. This...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Tony Pollard Leaving Cowboys, Says ESPN - But There's a Problem

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard may be about to be asked to step up even more, especially as Ezekiel Elliott battles a knee problem that has some here inside The Star suggesting Elliott might sit out Thursday's game at New Orleans. So there is buzz around the NFL about...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Ir
New York Post

Rex Ryan rips Mike McCarthy over ‘horrendous’ Dak Prescott decision

Just because Dak Prescott had no qualms about playing in all four quarters of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos doesn’t mean everyone was thrilled with the move. During Monday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Rex Ryan ripped Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy over his decision to keep Prescott in the game and potentially risk further injury for the 28-year-old quarterback, who had been sidelined a week prior over calf issues.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Dak Prescott confirms COVID vaccination status, will not vilify Amari Cooper after positive test

Amari Cooper was missed on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys took the field against the Kansas City Chiefs. Dak Prescott and the offense as a whole was completely discombobulated the entire game, failing to execute time after time and undercutting a great defensive effort that included key takeaways at critical moments. Prescott won't have much time to figure things out, though, considering it's a short week before facing the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium in what will be the second game missed by Cooper -- who tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend and must be quarantined for 10 days before returning.
NFL
Yardbarker

McConfusion: Cowboys Coach Can't Defend Foolish Dak Prescott Decision

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *Fine, I give up. (Spoiler alert: I never really give up.) I’ve questioned several of Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s zany gambles, but his most nonsensical ploy yet was allowing Dak Prescott to play in the final quarter of an at-the-time 30-0 blowout against the Broncos last Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Shannon Sharpe Tears Down Into Dak Prescott For Failing The Cowboys Against The Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys were tamed in a pretty ordinary display as they were tossed upside down by the mighty Kansas City Chiefs, thanks to an exultant display from their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Sadly, for the Cowboys, their quarterback, Dak Prescott was all over the place and couldn’t even come close to what Mahomes did for the Chiefs.
NFL
Dallas News

Cowboys sideline report: Kellen Moore riled up, a celebrity sighting and more

How frustrated were the Cowboys with the officiating in Thursday’s 36-33 overtime loss to the Raiders?. Enough to rile up the normally even-tempered and placid Kellen Moore. Moore is always calm and collected during the game. Usually the most you get out of Moore is him raising his arms towards the officials in a manner of “what in the heck was that?”
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs Activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire From IR, Paving Way for Return vs. Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is set to make his return to the field against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, as he has been activated off the Chiefs' injured reserve list, paving the way for him to see the field for the first time in more than a month. James Palmer of NFL Network initially reported Edwards-Helaire's activation.
NFL
USA Today

Cowboys News: Lamb on track to play, Lawrence back at practice, Donovan Wilson to IR

Heading into their traditional Thanksgiving afternoon timeslot, the Cowboys can count their blessings: it seems wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will be joining the team after all. He’s cleared all but one milestone in the concussion protocol, with just a doctor’s final clearance left before he can suit up Thursday. Meanwhile, safety Donovan Wilson moves to injured reserve with a shoulder and chest injury; he’ll be sidelined for at least three weeks. And it appears that defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is about to return to action; his 21-day practice window opened, and he may be activated in time for Week 13’s game in New Orleans.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy