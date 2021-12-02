Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Officially removed from IR

Amari Cooper was missed on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys took the field against the Kansas City Chiefs. Dak Prescott and the offense as a whole was completely discombobulated the entire game, failing to execute time after time and undercutting a great defensive effort that included key takeaways at critical moments. Prescott won't have much time to figure things out, though, considering it's a short week before facing the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium in what will be the second game missed by Cooper -- who tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend and must be quarantined for 10 days before returning.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO