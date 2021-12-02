Bears' Cole Kmet: Returns to practice Thursday

Fields (ribs) was estimated as a non-participant Tuesday during the Bears' walk-through practice. Head coach Matt Nagy already confirmed earlier Tuesday that Andy Dalton would get the start under center for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions, though Fields has yet to be officially ruled out from suiting up for the contest in a reserve role. However, given that Nick Foles is already on the roster as a healthy backup option behind Dalton, the Bears will more than likely keep Fields inactive Week 12, giving him some extra time to rest his sore ribs. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Nagy said he's hopeful Fields' absence will be limited to just one game, so the rookie signal-caller tentatively looks in line to play Week 13 against the Cardinals.
Comments / 0