Bears' Cole Kmet: Returns to practice Thursday

The Bears listed Robinson (hamstring) as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report. Chicago held a walkthrough session one day after its Week 11 loss to the Ravens, but Robinson wouldn't have been on the field if the Bears held a more traditional practice. Considering Robinson didn't practice at all last week before being listed as doubtful and then placed on the inactive list ahead of Sunday's game, the wideout could struggle to gain clearance for a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Lions. Before deciding on Robinson's Week 12 status, the Bears will see if he's able to demonstrate any progress with his hamstring injury during what are expected to be light workouts Tuesday and Wednesday.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO