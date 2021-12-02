ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears' Cole Kmet: Returns to practice Thursday

Kmet (groin) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday. Kmet was among a handful of...

247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly offers honest explanation for why he left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly changed the college football landscape on Monday when he decided to leave Notre Dame after ten years to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers. There have been plenty of reactions to the dramatic career change. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn wondered why Kelly would think this was a better option. Current Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick seems to have seen the writing on the wall and wasn’t too surprised. Plenty of people around college football are concerned about how it impact’s the Irish’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Patrick Mahomes sends cryptic tweet minutes after news of Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers hitting transfer portal

Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers, a former 5-star prospect and formerly the nation's top-rated prospect in his class, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, and the big question now is where the Dallas-area native will continue his career. The former Southlake Carroll High School superstar was once committed to the Texas Longhorns, but that's not the only program in the Lone Star State suddenly being linked to the coveted signal-caller.
NFL
raidersbeat.com

“Without Giving Too Much Away” it Sounds Like the Raiders are Planning an Increased Role for Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota is healthy again and his red zone presence provided a much-needed spark in the Raiders 36-33 win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The Raiders have been inconsistent in the red zone this year and Mariota’s athleticism might be one of the solutions to the problem. Mariota is extremely difficult to defend around the goal line and he could also add an element to the Raiders’ offense similar to what Taysom Hill gives the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Odell Beckham Jr. News

The Rams will potentially have to be without one of their best wideouts on Sunday against the Jaguars. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t practice on Thursday with a hip injury and his status is now up in the air. It doesn’t look like it’s a...
NFL
FanSided

Why was Antonio Brown suspended, but not Aaron Rodgers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended for three games for misrepresenting his vaccine status, yet Aaron Rodgers has not. On Thursday afternoon, the outcome of the NFL investigation into the allegation that Antonio Brown used a fake vaccine card became public. It was determined that Brown and two others “misrepresented (their) vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols,” resulting in a three-game suspension for Brown.
NFL
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

NFL Franchise Reportedly on the Verge of Being Sold

An NFL team is about to gain new ownership. According to Sportico, the Denver Broncos have had meetings with "sell-side bankers," which indicates that are getting ready to sell the team. Yahoo Sports reports that at least four different groups have met with the team that is currently controlled by the trust of late owner Pat Bowlen. Team spokesman Patrick Smythe told Yahoo Sports that the Broncos are "currently not for sale."
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers could get huge defensive boost after bye week

The Green Bay Packers have their bye week on the slate for Week 13, and that added rest could end up paying dividends for the team. The Packers host the Bears in Week 14, and they could end up getting two key defensive cogs back for the NFC North showdown. According to NFL Talk, Za’Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander could be healthy enough to take the field for the Dec. 12 showdown.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Adrian Peterson News

Last Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans parted ways with veteran running back Adrian Peterson. A little over a week later, the future Hall of Famer is on a visit with the Seattle Seahawks. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to break the news that Peterson is visiting the Seahawks this...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Phantom Virus Hits Ravens?

Before I jump into the Week 12 2MD, I just want to talk about this phantom illness spreading through the Ravens locker room, and how it’s quietly flying under the radar. There’s speculation that what the team is fighting is norovirus… which, of course, we cannot confirm. But what we can confirm is two things:
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Allen Robinson: No activity in practice

The Bears listed Robinson (hamstring) as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report. Chicago held a walkthrough session one day after its Week 11 loss to the Ravens, but Robinson wouldn't have been on the field if the Bears held a more traditional practice. Considering Robinson didn't practice at all last week before being listed as doubtful and then placed on the inactive list ahead of Sunday's game, the wideout could struggle to gain clearance for a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Lions. Before deciding on Robinson's Week 12 status, the Bears will see if he's able to demonstrate any progress with his hamstring injury during what are expected to be light workouts Tuesday and Wednesday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Cole Beasley: Regular practice ahead

Head coach Sean McDermott said Beasley (ribs) will practice fully Tuesday ahead of the team's Thanksgiving Day game against the Saints, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. While Beasley is thus on track to play Thursday, he's clearly been limited in recent weeks, frequently sitting out plays he...
NFL
RavenCountry

Lamar Jackson Back at Practice, Ready for Bears

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After missing the previous two practices because of an illness, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Friday and is fully ready to face the Chicago Bears in Week 11. "It was probably the weather change, though," Jackson said. "That probably did that to me. So,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Fields: Idle for walk-through practice

Fields (ribs) was estimated as a non-participant Tuesday during the Bears' walk-through practice. Head coach Matt Nagy already confirmed earlier Tuesday that Andy Dalton would get the start under center for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions, though Fields has yet to be officially ruled out from suiting up for the contest in a reserve role. However, given that Nick Foles is already on the roster as a healthy backup option behind Dalton, the Bears will more than likely keep Fields inactive Week 12, giving him some extra time to rest his sore ribs. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Nagy said he's hopeful Fields' absence will be limited to just one game, so the rookie signal-caller tentatively looks in line to play Week 13 against the Cardinals.
NFL

