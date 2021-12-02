Nuggets' Bol Bol: Enters health and safety protocols

The Charlotte Hornets continue to be one of the more pleasing surprises in the NBA and are one of the more entertaining teams to watch in the league as well. Currently sitting at 13-10, the young team looks poised to make a return to the NBA postseason, hopefully this team avoiding the Play-In Tournament, where last season they got bounced by the Indiana Pacers. They are currently coming off back-to-back losses to the Rockets and the Bulls, where they gave up a combined 279 points. Not ideal to say the least. Injuries have hindered this team at times this season,...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO