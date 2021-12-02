Nuggets' Bol Bol: Enters health and safety protocols

Temple had five points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 107-91 win over Dallas. Temple remained in the starting lineup, filling in admirably for the injured Josh Hart. Given what we know about Temple, this could very well be one of his better games this season. For those who took a risk on streaming him for Friday, congratulations. However, with Hart a chance to return against the Rockets on Sunday, Temple's value could be very short-lived.
Comments / 0