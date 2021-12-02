ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Bol Bol: Enters health and safety protocols

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bol (undisclosed) has entered the league's health and safety protocols, Mike Singer...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Bol Bol Trends As Nuggets Fans Grow Frustrated Over Lack Of Playing Time

Coming out of college, many fans had a fixation on the likes of Bol Bol. He is the son of former NBA star Manute Bol, and at 7'2," fans are always eager to see what he can do on the court. He has become a bit of a sensation, and while his stats are nothing to write home about, the fans want to see him win, by any means necessary.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Nuggets Notes: Injuries, Losing Streak, Hyland, Nnaji, Cancar, Bol

The Nuggets have had a run of bad luck over the past several months. They looked like a championship-caliber team last season, and then playoff star Jamal Murray tore his ACL in April. Michael Porter Jr. looked very out of sorts to start the season. It turns out he was...
NBA
FanSided

Raptors should look into adding outcast Nuggets center Bol Bol

Despite their insistence on a philosophy of small ball, the Toronto Raptors are being hampered by a lack of size for the second consecutive season. A seven-footer with defensive skills, like Jaxson Hayes or Bol Bol, would be a major boost for this team. Defensively, Toronto leads the league in...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bol Bol
Person
Mike Singer
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Leads Rockets with 24 points

Gordon finished with 24 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 118-116 win over the Magic. Gordon popped for a team-high 24 points, continuing what has been a nice period for the veteran sharp-shooter. His place in the rotation is firmly established at this point, and while he could certainly be on the trade-block moving forward, he is worth rostering in competitive leagues. As soon as his scoring falls away, his lack of peripheral production will become an issue, so just be prepared to part ways at the drop of a hat.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Health And Safety#The Denver Post
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Devonte' Graham: Mediocre effort Friday

Graham posted 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt) and three rebounds across 31 minutes during Friday's 107-91 win over the Mavericks. Graham delivered yet another underwhelming performance, failing to eclipse the 15-point barrier for the 10th straight game. Despite consistently logging at least 30 minutes per night, Graham has not been able to produce at a level conducive to must-roster status. He is fine to hold in standard fantasy leagues but at this point, there doesn't appear to be a ton of upside moving forward.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Garrett Temple: Across-the-board effort in win

Temple had five points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 107-91 win over Dallas. Temple remained in the starting lineup, filling in admirably for the injured Josh Hart. Given what we know about Temple, this could very well be one of his better games this season. For those who took a risk on streaming him for Friday, congratulations. However, with Hart a chance to return against the Rockets on Sunday, Temple's value could be very short-lived.
NBA
92.7 The Block

James Borrego: Counting On Veterans to Step Up Defensively

The Charlotte Hornets continue to be one of the more pleasing surprises in the NBA and are one of the more entertaining teams to watch in the league as well. Currently sitting at 13-10, the young team looks poised to make a return to the NBA postseason, hopefully this team avoiding the Play-In Tournament, where last season they got bounced by the Indiana Pacers. They are currently coming off back-to-back losses to the Rockets and the Bulls, where they gave up a combined 279 points. Not ideal to say the least. Injuries have hindered this team at times this season,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Nets escape Timberwolves 110-105 behind Durant's 30

NEW YORK (AP) Kevin Durant scored 30 points, including the clinching jumper with 11 seconds left, and the Brooklyn Nets held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-105 on Friday night. Durant was 12 of 13 on free throws and Patty Mills added 23 points for the Nets, who won for the...
NBA
CBS Sports

Mitchell scores 34, leads Jazz past Celtics 137-130

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell had 34 points and six assists to lead the Utah Jazz over the Boston Celtics 137-130 Friday night. Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds. Utah made a season-high 27 3-pointers and...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy