Nevada State

Western Nevada College and greenUP! Announce 3 New Partners of the Nevada Green Business Network to Help Implement Pollution Prevention Practices at Nevada Businesses

By Donna Walden
nevadabusiness.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Western Nevada College (WNC) and greenUP! announced that three new partners have joined the Nevada Green Business Network, part of a statewide effort to generate a green business certification program. This collaborative of agencies and organizations are committed to improving the overall environmental performance of the state of Nevada by...

www.nevadabusiness.com

