At the start of this year, we were eager to see you begin your Virginia Tech experience. Along the way, we have been alongside with you — supporting the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Over the next few weeks, your academic journey is going to demand a lot of you, and it comes at a time when I know energy levels are low, motivation is waning, and finishing requires more focus than you may have available.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO