Eula B. (Linkous) Shelor was led by angels to her new heavenly home on December 2, 2021. She was born on March 14, 1930 in Merrimac, Virginia. Eula leaves behind a loving family, including great grandchildren, and dear friends who will cherish their memories and miss her kindness and love. She was a very sweet and gentle woman of great faith who always put others ahead of herself.

