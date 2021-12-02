Ulta Beauty: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ulta Beauty third quarter earnings (Q3) delivered a record performance with sales up 28.6% over last year totaling $2 billion. Net profits for Q3 grew 188% and represent 10.8% of total sales as compared to last year’s 4.8%. The strong performance was partly attributed to the higher margins that the company has been able to achieve this year. In Q3, margins were 40% compared to the same period last year at 35%. Dave Kimbell, CEO of Ulta Beauty stated, “This strong third quarter performance reflects the strength and resiliency of the Beauty category, the power of the Ulta Beauty differentiated model, and the impact of our winning culture and team.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO