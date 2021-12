Astronomers have finally observed the satisfying solution to a perplexing cosmic problem: the apparent mystery of stars that are basically too small to exist. White dwarfs that are considered to be too tiny to exist in the current lifetime of the Universe have now, however, been spotted having their mass slurped off by binary companions – a mechanism long suspected that might explain their size, but never before proven in the wild. These 'missing link' binaries are called evolved cataclysmic variables, and their discovery helps us understand one of the stages on the evolutionary path of dead stars. "We have observed the first...

ASTRONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO