ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Mesquite Arts Center News: New Years Facility Closed

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago

We are looking towards the future! Happy...

mesquite.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
shawneemissionpost.com

Briefly noted: New art exhibition at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center

New art exhibition at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center. A new art exhibition titled the “Future of Art” is being displayed at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center. The exhibition features works from high school students across Overland Park and the surrounding area that was selected by their teachers. There is a...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WSJM

Vineland Center Could Be Used As An Indoor Recreation Facility

A new indoor recreation facility could be going into the former Vineland Center in St. Joseph, and it has a familiar name. The St. Joseph Township Planning Commission on Tuesday heard from building owner Joe Giannola about plans to open Slacker’s in the vacant facility. The plan is for Slacker’s to offer an arcade, bounce houses, laser tag, concessions, and space for birthday parties at the center. Gianolla is seeking a special use permit. St. Joseph Township Manager Denise Cook tells us with the planning commission signing off on the idea, it now will go to the full township board next Monday. Slacker’s currently operates out of the Orchards Mall in Benton Township. The Vineland Center has been unoccupied since last year.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
KLST/KSAN

Chicken Farm Art Center celebrates 50 year anniversary with Open House

SAN ANGELO, Texas – It’s a golden anniversary for one of San Angelo’s most unique shopping experiences. For 50 years now, San Angelo’s Chicken Farm Art Center organizers have hosted their annual “Thanksgiving Open House.” Roger Allen open The Chicken Farm Art Center in 1971. Lots of shoppers stopped by Friday, looking for art pieces, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Happy New Year#Mesquite Arts Center News
Morning Journal

Norwalk offers state-of-the-art parks facilities

Norwalk may have a small-town feel, but its parks and recreation facilities are major league. Nothing hammers that point home more than the state-of-the-art Ernsthauser Recreation Center, 100 Republic St. Built in 1989 with an aquatic center added in 1994, the facility offers a variety of recreation and fitness options.
NORWALK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
New Year
News Break
Politics
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Medical Center hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new facility

Primary Care Associates of Laredo hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest facility featuring a trio of new family medicine physicians at LMC North. This facility, located on the second floor at LMC North on Suite 220, is intended to serve residents who seek for primary care services for their entire family.
LAREDO, TX
southseattleemerald.com

NEWS GLEAMS: White Center Fire Recovery, SPL New Hours, & More!

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. King County Budget Includes $2 Million for White Center Fire Recovery. King County Councilmember Joe McDermott applauded a $2 million amendment to the County’s $672 million supplemental budget which passed last week. The money will go towards economic recovery in White Center, which has suffered a string of fires and burglaries this summer. McDermott brought the funding as an amendment to the budget legislation.
WHITE CENTER, WA
FOX21News.com

FOX21 News at 6:30 p.m. Indy Give! Cottonwood Center for the Arts

FOX21 News at 6:30 p.m. Indy Give! Cottonwood Center for the Arts. FOX21 News at 6:30 p.m. Indy Give! Cottonwood Center for the Arts. Colorado Springs Vikings takes kids to their version of their first-ever "Superbowl" Mustang Ambassador Program. Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is helping bring pets...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Agri-Civic Center names new facility director

She spent close to 15 years at the Stanly County Agri Civic Center, first on the maintenance side part-time before working as an administrative assistant. However, Amanda Griffey worked her way to the top, having recently been named as the new head of the facility. Griffey said it felt good...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
News-Topic

City facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving

LENOIR — City Hall and recreation facilities will be closed this Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, 2021, in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage collection will be affected. Sanitation will pick up garbage on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25. However, staff will not be working Friday, Nov. 26....
LENOIR, NC
Hammond Daily Star

Hammond Regional Arts Center has two new exhibits

Two new exhibits are currently on display at the Hammond Regional Art Center, “The Broads” and “In Process.” An opening reception was held recently in celebration of both unique collections of works. In the art center’s main gallery is “The Broads,” The Bayou Regional Order of Art Dames. A group...
HAMMOND, LA
nevadabusiness.com

New December Art Classes Offered at the Brewery Arts Center for Kids and Adults

The Brewery Arts Center is adding more new classes to its growing catalog of opportunities. This Friday, December 3 the BAC will offer a new Creative Kids class from 3:30 to 5:30 to create “Snowman” specifically designed for 5-11-year-olds with instructor Debbie Corona. Instructions will be given through verbal, visual, demonstrations and examples. The cost is $40 and includes all materials. An apron or clothing you don’t mind getting stained would be a good idea for your child.
KIDS
nodawaynews.com

Senior Center Board reviews facility needs

At the November 17 Nodaway County Senior Citizen Senate meeting, the board members reviewed the facility’s needs for repair and maintenance. A bid of $47,835 from Andrew Tuck Pointing was opened on repairing the outside of the senior center which was more than expected. Since it is too late to start the project this year, board member Ray Courter asked about the sense of urgency to do the project.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
cbslocal.com

Verge Center for the Arts

With plenty of holiday specials to highlight and inventory on-hand, a number of Sacramento area museums are proud to participate in the 5th Annual Museum Store Sunday today (November 28). Big Al Sams visited the Verge Center for the Arts!
MUSEUMS
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
71K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy