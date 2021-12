A Syracuse organization that helps refugees from other countries is now helping settle people fleeing the aftermath of the war in Afghanistan. You’ve likely heard the concerns people have – especially military veterans that fought there – for the safety of Afghanis that helped them. These are translators and many different contractors that worked and fought on the side of the U-S military up until the Taliban took over the country. Now the local group Refugee and Immigrant Self-Empowerment, or RISE, is helping settle Afghan refugees here.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO