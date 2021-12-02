ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg Police launch online crime reporting system

By James Wesser
 1 day ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police have a new way for people to report issues. But, issues that are not emergencies.

It’s called the “Desktop Officer Reporting System” or D.O.R.S.

It can be accessed from the city’s website and allows people to report identity theft, lost pets, and more. The police deparment says this system will free up officers for emergencies.

“It will enable them to get to those priority calls faster, rather than having people wait, and then officers can review and address reports more thoroughly if they are filed online.” Harrisburg Bureau of Police Records Management Systems Manager Monica Robinson said.

You can access the website on any device. Police are working with the online provider to offer reporting in Spanish as well.

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

