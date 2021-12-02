ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’ll be a December to remember in Congress

By Staff Reports
Atmore Advance
 1 day ago

While December is traditionally a busy month in Congress, this December is likely to be one of the busiest in recent years. For months, critical deadlines have been approaching, but the Democrat-controlled Congress has wasted time focusing on social issues and their ridiculous “Build Back Better” agenda, instead of doing its...

www.atmoreadvance.com

bondbuyer.com

Congress faces December crunch for funding, debt limit, Build Back Better

The House is expected to unveil as soon Tuesday a measure to extend government funding into early 2022 as current funding is set to expire Friday. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen separately has warned the U.S. may hit its debt ceiling as soon as Dec. 15, putting pressure on lawmakers to raise or suspending the ceiling by then to avoid a catastrophic U.S. default.
Janet Yellen
Washington Examiner

Stacey Abrams is a liar

The two-time Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate claimed this week she has not challenged the outcome of the 2018 Georgia governor's race. This is a bald-faced lie. She challenged and undermined the election's legitimacy even before state authorities certified Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's victory. "I did not challenge the outcome of...
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
chronicle99.com

Bonus $200 Stimulus Check Payment For Christmas If You Are Single

The independent residents in Illinois might receive $200 checks before Christmas. The Republicans sent out a proposal in the House of Representatives for Christmas benefits for the citizens. The US Sun reports that the single taxpayers of the city with an annual income below $75,000 will receive $200, and those who make less than $150,000 annually will receive $400. The US Sun cited the reports of various sources, saying that the cumulative funds for the benefits are around $1.4 billion.
Washington Post

Sotomayor saw she couldn’t sway her colleagues. So she talked to us instead.

Melissa Murray is the Frederick I. and Grace Stokes professor of law at New York University. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, now the anchor of the Supreme Court’s dwindling left flank, cut to the heart of the matter with her first question in Wednesday’s oral argument over Mississippi’s abortion law, which forbids the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. As she noted, the legislators who drafted and passed the law did so with the explicit hope that the court’s new conservative supermajority — solidified during the Trump administration — would use it as a vehicle for overruling Roe v. Wade. If her new colleagues seize that opportunity, she asked, “will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?”
