ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Q3 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ollie's Bargain Outlet missed...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: Z updates house-flipping unwind; SPWH broken merger; TLYS earnings; ESPR offering; LGVN jumps

Friday's midday trading saw Zillow (NASDAQ:Z)(NASDAQ:ZG) recover a portion of the losses it suffered after its sudden decision recently to close down its home-flipping business. The stock gained after the company revealed progress in winding down the inventory of homes it stockpiled during that endeavor. Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) also stood among...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Dips Over 400 Points; Marvell Technology Shares Rise Following Upbeat Earnings

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.77% to 34,373.98 while the NASDAQ fell 2.8% to 14,950.19. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.52% to 4,507.37. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,716,820 cases with around 806,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,615,750 cases and 470,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,118,780 COVID-19 cases with 615,220 deaths. In total, there were at least 264,609,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,253,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Vera Bradley's Price Over Earnings

Looking into the current session, Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) is trading at $9.35, after a 3.11% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 11.79%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 13.75%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
MARKETS
invezz.com

Ollie’s Bargain tanks 20% following quarterly results

Ollie’s Bargain missed both earnings and revenue estimates. Ollie’s Bargain’s stock tanks 20% following results. The results were impacted by supply chain disruptions which led to the results being lower than expected. Shares of American discount retail chain store Ollie’s Bargain (NASDAQ:OLLI) tanks 20% after the company announced weaker than...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olli#Eps#Ollie S Bargain Outlet
investing.com

Ollie’s Falls 20% as Supply Issues Hurt Q3 Sales, Profits

Investing.com – Ollie's Bargain stock (NASDAQ:OLLI) fell 20% in Friday’s trading as supply chain issues took a toll on the discount retailer’s third-quarter sales and profits, both falling short of expectations. The discount retailer blamed shipping delays of imported seasonal and other products and subsequent backlogs in its distribution centers...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Korn Ferry

Looking into the current session, Korn Ferry Inc. (NYSE:KFY) is trading at $71.37, after a 2.07% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 14.25%, but over the past year, it actually spiked by 69.93%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Ollie's Stock Drops as Supply-Chain Issues Hurt Q3 Earnings

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) - Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Report fell Friday after the discount retailer posted lower-than-forecast sales and earnings for the fiscal third quarter due to supply-chain issues. For the quarter ended Oct. 30, Ollie's net income nearly halved to $23.2 million, or 36...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Bad Are Ulta Beauty's Earnings? | Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro data Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) posted a 14.46% decrease in earnings from Q2. Sales, however, increased by 1.47% over the previous quarter to $2.00 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Ulta Beauty is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Ulta Beauty reached earnings of $332.31 million and sales of $1.97 billion in Q2.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Preview: HealthEquity's Earnings

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-12-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HealthEquity will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.35. HealthEquity bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
STOCKS
Benzinga

SecureWorks Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Benzinga Pro data, SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) reported Q3 sales of $133.70 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $15.37 million, resulting in a 10.57% decrease from last quarter. In Q2, SecureWorks brought in $134.17 million in sales but lost $13.90 million in earnings. What Is ROIC?. Earnings data without context is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares increased by 2.26% to $4.51 during Friday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $85.7 million. Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 1.53% to $1.98. Trading volume for...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

GMS Inc. Posts Q2 Beat; Shares Rise

GMS Inc. (GMS) reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 results. Driven by an all-time high product inflation and ongoing strength in the residential market, the company exceeded both earnings and revenue estimates. Following the results, shares of the distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems, and complementary interior construction products gained 2.4%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cooper Companies Reports Mixed Q4 Results

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) reported that Q4 sales increased 11% Y/Y to $759.1 million, beating the consensus of $747.85 million. Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.28 increased 4% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $3.37. Adjusted gross margin compressed to 67% from 68% a year ago, driven primarily by currency. Adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analysts Bump Up This Beauty Retailer's Price Target After Q3 Beat

Several analysts raised their price targets on Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) after its Q3 results that beat Wall Street view and increased FY21 outlook. Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink raised the price target to $400 from $390, implying a 5.5% upside. The analyst raised her estimates following the company's quarterly report,...
RETAIL
Zacks.com

Zumiez (ZUMZ) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

ZUMZ - Free Report) reported stellar third-quarter fiscal 2021 results wherein both its top and the bottom line increased year over year while the latter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were backed by Zumiez’s solid efforts to meet robust consumer demand. Robust back-to-school season, driven by strong full-price selling...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Kroger

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Kroger (NYSE:KR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares are trading lower by 8.7% at $22.08. The move appears related to overall market weakness as stocks dip amid omicron variant concerns. Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 40% over the past month after the company in late October reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy